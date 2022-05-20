ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Weekly Road Work May 23-29

By Editor
thesuntimesnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 5 - June 3. Augusta Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17. Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Daytime road closure Week of May...

thesuntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

thesuntimesnews.com

CHELSEA: TO REVIEW AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF CHELSEA ZONING ORDINANCE FOR A PUD AREA PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, as the statute in such case provides, for amendment of the Chelsea City Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance No. 181). The petition was filed by Norfolk Homes of Westchester Farms LLC of 8178 Jackson Rd, Suite D, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. The requested change would revise the Zoning Map from R-3 to PUD in the area described as:
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

WASHTENAW COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE DESIRABILITY OF IMPLEMENTING A WASHTENAW COUNTY LAKE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT (SAD)

TO: ALL THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works (WCBPW) will meet beginning at 5:30 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Dexter Township Hall, located at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Dexter, Michigan 48130 or remotely by going to www.bit.ly/NorthLakePH1 or by phone 1-312-856-8103 2835 at the time of hearing. Online attendees are encouraged to register in advance by typing the weblink into their browser. The meeting will conduct a public hearing to hear objections and comments to a proposed Lake Improvement Project (Project) for North Lake in Dexter and Lyndon townships in Washtenaw County:
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Police Report, April 2022

During April 2022, Deputies responded to 286 calls for police service, up from 184 last year for a 55% increase. Total calls for the year are 927, up from 665 for the same period last year for a 39% increase. The increase in calls is traffic related. Officers conducted 172...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 05-20-22

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end. House Bill 4568: Cut state income tax $2.5 billion Passed 22 to 14 in the Senate on May 19, 2022. To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.0%; authorize a $500...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

WWRA Foam Recycle Dates June 3-5

Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) will partner with the DART Container Corporation and community volunteers to host a #6 foam recycling weekend on June 3, 4, and 5, 2022. DART will deliver a trailer to the WWRA Chelsea/Manchester Road bin site, across from the Chelsea Fairgrounds. Staff and volunteers will...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

CPD Weekly Report 05-24-22

Location: 300 block of S. Main St. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department a subject came to the front desk and reported that he believed he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Kalamazoo and he wished to post the bond. The subject was identified and after confirming that there was in fact a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject a 20-year-old Chelsea man was allowed to post bond and was subsequently released with information on his upcoming court date.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp Police Report, April 2022

During April, Deputies responded to 896 calls for police service, up from 602 last year for a 49% increase. Total calls for the year are 3,205, up from 2,408 for the same period last year for a 33% increase. Much of the increase came from traffic stops. Deputies conducted 353...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

CHELSEA: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED SPECIAL LAND USE

An application has been filed by Amy Collins for a Special Use Permit to allow banquet facility in the DT–Mixed Use District. This property is located within the Clocktower Plaza and is currently vacant leaseable space. Tax Code: 06-06-12-111-001 (310 N. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118) The application for...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Forum Notes 05-21-22

It was a dark and stormy morning ...... but you came anyway. It is only nine weeks until the primary election (closer than you think if you vote absentee) so we met some more candidates. We will start having stump speeches at the next meeting. And they were Jason Woodford...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Broken Bones and Blood: Dexter Scouts are Prepared

If you ever need emergency medical help, you might be thankful to have a local scout or their parent nearby. In keeping with their motto to do your best in any given situation, Cub Scouts from Dexter’s Pack 477 recently visited DAFD Station #3 in Webster Twp to learn about first aid skills from local emergency medical professionals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Sweeps Dexter to Move Closer to SEC Red Softball Title

The Saline softball team moved a little closer to the SEC Red title Monday after a doubleheader sweep of Dexter. The sweep lifted the Hornets to 14-2 in the Red, a half-game better than Lincoln at 14-3. The teams will meet up in Ypsilanti Thursday in what should be a...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Sweep of Saline Puts Dreadnaughts in Control of SEC Red

A late game rally and a dominating pitching performance helped lead the Dexter baseball team to a huge doubleheader sweep of Saline in a battle of the SEC Red co-leaders Monday. The sweep puts the Dreadnaughts alone on top of the Red standings with a one game lead over Monroe...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Golfers Second at SEC Red Finals

The Saline boys' golf team had a big week with a second-place finish at the SEC Red Finals Tuesday and winning the Jackson Area Invite Monday. The Hornets finished with a team-score of 322, finishing behind only D1 number-one ranked Ann Arbor Skyline with 309. The second-place finish also locked up second in the final SEC Red standings for the Hornets.
thesuntimesnews.com

Cirque Italia Comes to Saline

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their BRAND-NEW production! Don’t miss out on your chance to join us in SALINE, MI for performances June 2-5.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Baseball Preps for Post-Season with Rout of Perry

The Chelsea baseball team prepped for district play by rolling past Perry 11-1 Monday. The win improved the Bulldogs to 15-7 overall on the season. They open D2 district play Friday against rival Tecumseh. The teams split a doubleheader during last week that clinched the SEC White title for the Indians.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Andrea Cabana Hired as New Chelsea Boys' Basketball Coach

There will be a new face on the Chelsea boys' basketball come next winter as Andrea Cabana was named the new head coach of the Bulldogs Monday afternoon. Cabana replaces Josh Tropea on the Bulldogs bench after he stepped down from leading the team in April. She comes to Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI

