Weekly Road Work May 23-29

TO: ALL THE RECORD OWNERS OF, AND PARTIES WITH INTEREST IN, ANY LANDS WITHIN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works (WCBPW) will meet beginning at 5:30 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Dexter Township Hall, located at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Dexter, Michigan 48130 or remotely by going to www.bit.ly/NorthLakePH1 or by phone 1-312-856-8103 2835 at the time of hearing. Online attendees are encouraged to register in advance by typing the weblink into their browser. The meeting will conduct a public hearing to hear objections and comments to a proposed Lake Improvement Project (Project) for North Lake in Dexter and Lyndon townships in Washtenaw County:

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO