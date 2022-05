The track and field team capped off its season with the DCL Championship Meet on May 18 at Weston High School. The meet consisted of 11 schools, but only a few athletes from each school qualified for the meet. Although Wayland did not win any events, several athletes placed in the top six. Moving forward, the team currently looks to send seniors Lucas Thompson, Tully Jay and June Kim, junior Bella Thoen, sophomores Elena Mente and Anika Frutman and freshman Caitlin Heus-Smith for various events to the Massachusetts Track and Field Divisional meet.

WAYLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO