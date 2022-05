To drive additional giving for the Buffalo community and to make it easy to contribute via your wireless bill, AT&T has teamed up with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Byron Brown to launch a Text- to-Give campaign to provide financial support to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund that he helped establish and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to help the community and the families of the victims affected by the recent tragic events in Buffalo. Through an easy direct donation process using your smartphone, you can contribute $10 to the community and the victims’ families, regardless of your wireless provider. The charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO