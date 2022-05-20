ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Cutout Top For Dior Men’s Show In LA

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHGD8_0fklOx0y00
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera, 41, showed up in style to the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show in Los Angeles on May 19. The singer posed on the carpet in an olive green cutout top, along with a white jacket and a pair of matching pants and high heels. Christina accessorized her look with a large dark set of sunglasses and long purple nails. She donned some light pink lipstick as her platinum blonde hair reached past her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNzU7_0fklOx0y00
Christina Aguilera at the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show on May 19 (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Christina attended the event with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and they posed for a few cute pics together on the blue carpet. The guest list also included other famous faces like Daniel Levy, Christina Ricci, Winnie Harlow, Rumer Willis, Kelly Osbourne, Jaden Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Rita Ora, and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Like Christina, all the stars were captured on the carpet by paparazzi in their own chic looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQJ9l_0fklOx0y00
Christina Aguilera at the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show on May 19 (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Christina has been pulling off some gorgeous looks lately, most notably at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 10. The “Beautiful” songstress stunned in a green blazer style latex dress with a plunging neckline and sparkly tights underneath. She paired the radiant look with slip-on heels and added thin-framed sunglasses that she rested near the tip of her nose.

Later on in the night, Christina also stepped out in a head-turning outfit for the afterparty. She opted for a long black and silver sparkly dress with a plunging cut-out section. Christina’s look also included a black leather jacket to keep warm, and she kept the fabulous sunglasses on.

Christina really is one of the best-dressed gals in Hollywood! We can’t wait to see the superstar’s fashion choices all summer long.

Lifestyle
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

