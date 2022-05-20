Low water pressure cancels classes at Southwood high

State Office Building in Shreveport could be transferred to a redevelopment authority. As part of the plan to relocate state government offices to downtown Shreveport, the state is planning to transfer the historic Mary Allen State Office building to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority (SIRA). This measure is expected to be voted on this week.
BENTON, La. -- Projects totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars that will impact future development in one of the fastest growing areas of the state were outlined Tuesday during a Bossier infrastructure planning meeting attended by representatives of public and governmental agencies. In Bossier City alone, more than...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After recent violence at Louisiana graduations, KSLA is taking a closer look at security and safety for graduation ceremonies. Over the weekend, gunfire shattered what was a good evening for Hammond High graduates in east La. Then, a fight broke out at Summer Grove Elementary School in Shreveport on Monday, May 23.
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people across the ArkLaTex are waking up to no electricity Wednesday morning. According to SWEPCO's website, a little more than 3,000 customers were without service shortly after 6 a.m. That's down from more than 7,000 earlier in the morning. Most of the outages are in east Texas, in the Shreveport area and to the south.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport reached its twenty-seventh homicide after a murder Monday afternoon and members of the city council are advocating for an initiative to help neighbors curb violent crime. Council members are working with the office of community development to create a plan that will target neighborhoods...
Hey Texarkana: We already know, or should already know, just how dangerous yard clippings left in the street are to motorcycle riders, but the question is, is it illegal? Let's find out. It's a little complicated, but the short answer is, "Yes". It is illegal to leave your yard clippings...
TEXARKANA, Arkansas - A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Miller County Water Supply Corporation (Genoa System), Texarkana, Arkansas. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a lightning strike in the area of 6800 Genoa Road.
The City opens Government Plaza for the prayer event featuring local pastors. One-hour prayer event at Shreveport’s Government …. AG Leslie Rutledge tops crowded field for Republican …. Ken Paxton wins attorney general GOP runoff. Election results in Texas and Arkansas coming in. Native American tribes denied state recognition...
It looks like there is a deal to award a Shreveport non profit the contract to run the five city pools this summer. Rock Solid CEO Shelly McMillian texted me late last night saying "we got the pools." I am awaiting confirmation from Shreveport leaders. But McMillian posted this message...
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The community was invited to join a prayer vigil Wednesday, May 25 for Minden Mayor Terry Gardner. The event began at noon at the Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway St., according to a Facebook post. The vigil was planned following Gardner’s announcement that he is suffering...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time in the history of the City of Shreveport, the Chairman of the City Council on Tuesday opened government chambers for local pastors and their congregations for prayer before the start of the weekly meeting. People joined together for a one-hour group...
A joint effort between the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana State Police is aimed at targeting impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The special task force has scheduled a Safety Checkpoint from 10P Saturday, May 28th through 3A Sunday, May 29th in west Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are known as the Huntington 6, and even though they haven’t quite received their high school diplomas, they’ve already walked across the stage and earned their associate of arts degrees from SUSLA. Four members of the Huntington 6, Danielle Robinson, Allison Allen, Azavia...
It seems like just the other day, I was complaining to my friend that schools really lost their way when they started "teaching for the test," and not educating the kids on "real-world" challenges they were sure to face. I'm talking about finances, how to cook, light household repair, and most importantly - some skills that could get you a job right out of high school. I am so glad to tell you that I was wrong.
This Weekend, There Will Be No Lack of Memorial Day Activities. Although most of us are focused on Mudbug Madness and all the fun Memorial Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at exotic. We All...
Meet Bennie Ferguson. He's this week's Standout Student. Valedictorian of Homer High School has big plans …. 1 injured, Marshall PD looking for hit and run driver. Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley are in the runoff for …. Salute the Badge: Run for the Wall ride passes through …. Man...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several businesses are coming together to found an apprenticeship program developing skilled technicians in manufacturing in Northwest Louisiana. Applications open for the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program on June 1 at the Open House on the Bossier Parish Community College campus in Building...
Comments / 1