FFA Creates K-9 Training Facility at SIC

CARBONDALE – Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez, announced Monday that his office continues its efforts to hold individuals responsible for gun-related offenses. He explained that while his office handles a wide variety of matters, there has certainly been an increased focus on gun crimes since the Summer of 2021. “I will be the first to agree that the criminal justice system needs improvement, that our community needs more resources, and that rehabilitation and diversion programs are valuable tools; but my job as a State’s Attorney is to strike the correct balance. Shooters and other violent offenders will be held accountable, and there will be consequences if you decide to use a gun. State’s Attorney Cervantez stressed that “Our office will continue seeking high bonds in gun-related cases to maintain public safety. “Every offender will be held accountable.”

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO