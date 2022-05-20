ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

FFA Creates K-9 Training Facility at SIC

By admin
wish989.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College is now home to a new Police K-9 Training Facility thanks to the Illinois Future Farmers of America Section 25. The group, comprised of thirteen local high schools, donated their time and expertise to build the facility for K-9 officers...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

Run for the Wall Motorcycle Procession to Make Stop in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON – The annual Run for the Wall motorcycle procession will be coming through Jefferson County Tuesday. They will enter the county on Interstate 64, exit onto Illinois Highway 15, and proceed to the Mt. Vernon Airport, with an expected arrival time around 11 a.m. Everyone is invited...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wish989.com

Pedestrian Hit by Train in Carbondale Tuesday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police continue to investigate an accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train around 11:30 Tuesday morning. According to Carbondale Police, the accident took place on the railroad tracks between the 400 block of North Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue. Officers immediately began...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Harrisburg, IL
Lifestyle
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Eldorado, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Norris, IL
City
Joppa, IL
wish989.com

Marion Tornado Remembrance Ceremony Set for Sunday

MARION – The City of Marion will hold a remembrance ceremony Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Williamson County tornado. On May 29, 1982, a deadly F4 tornado carved a 17-mile long path across Williamson County. It was on the ground for nearly 30 minutes. It claimed 10 lives in Marion, injured 181 citizens, left nearly 1,000 people homeless and cause $85-to-$100 million in damage in its path.
MARION, IL
wish989.com

City of Carbondale to Host Annual Memorial Day Service

On Monday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m., the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard will begin the service by raising the flag. Then, the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, Company C., will perform the rifle salute. The Memorial Day Address will be given by Lieutenant Colonel Tamiko Mueller of the United States Army Reserve.
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake Opens Friday

CARBONDALE – Pack the beach bag – it’s that time of year! The City of Carbondale is opening Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake this Friday, May 27, for the 2022 season. Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday – Monday: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m....
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Cte#Galatia#Omaha Enfield
wish989.com

Jackson County State’s Attorney Releases Statement on Gun-related Offenses in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez, announced Monday that his office continues its efforts to hold individuals responsible for gun-related offenses. He explained that while his office handles a wide variety of matters, there has certainly been an increased focus on gun crimes since the Summer of 2021. “I will be the first to agree that the criminal justice system needs improvement, that our community needs more resources, and that rehabilitation and diversion programs are valuable tools; but my job as a State’s Attorney is to strike the correct balance. Shooters and other violent offenders will be held accountable, and there will be consequences if you decide to use a gun. State’s Attorney Cervantez stressed that “Our office will continue seeking high bonds in gun-related cases to maintain public safety. “Every offender will be held accountable.”
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

McLeansboro Man Sentenced to IDOC for Possessing Meth

CARMI – A McLeansboro man was sentenced in White County Court in Carmi Monday to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Possession of Methamphetamine – a Class 3 felony. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 36-year-old Floyd D. Hargrave was sentenced to five years in IDOC...
MCLEANSBORO, IL
wish989.com

Williamson County State’s Attorney Charged with DUI

MARION – The Williamson County State Attorney has issued a statement admitting to driving under the influence Saturday. Brandon Zanotti was cited for DUI after an ISP trooper pulled him over and determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Zanotti says in his written statement that he...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy