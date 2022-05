Bowen Center was not in a good place over 33 years ago when Kurt Carlson took over as president and chief executive officer. Its finances were in the red. Employees were not happy and didn’t think anyone listened to them. But just in a couple of years, Carlson was able to turn all that around and Bowen Center has grown to five counties in northeast Indiana and over 1,300 employees under his tenure.

