Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of causing serious injuries to his infant daughter. Jonathan Holder was arrested in 2018 after calling 911 to report his two-month-old daughter was having difficulty breathing. At the time, medical staff determined the girl was suffering from numerous brain bleeds in various stages of healing, some of which had occurred just prior to Holder calling 911. Holder was charged with abusing a child, resulting in serious physical injury.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO