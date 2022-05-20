ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Daily Distraction: Find your frequency at the Fuse Factory

Columbus Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter outgrowing its previous home at It Looks Like It’s Open in Clintonville, the Fuse Factory moved into the Columbus Cultural Arts Center, giving the electronic and digital arts lab access to a larger event...

www.columbusalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Two-story bird sculptures debut at Dawes Arboretum this weekend

On Friday, May 27, Dawes Arboretum will debut the tallest art pieces ever shown at the Newark, Ohio, nonprofit: six giant bamboo bird sculptures. The artwork was created by the duo of Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein, known as The Myth Makers. According to Dawes, Dodson and Moerlein have been constructing the birds in New Jersey "at an industrial scale artist residency, Gardenship." The Myth Makers call the pieces "Avian Avatars," and they'll remain on view at Dawes until next spring, though the sooner you see them, the better: "Made from natural materials, the sculptures are site-specific and are meant to slowly disappear into nature over the course of their life," Dawes states on its website.
NEWARK, OH
Columbus Alive

Weekly Top 5 for May 16-22

1. Local Politics: J.D. Vance and the mainstreaming of the great replacement conspiracy. 2. The Other Columbus: Stop lying to your city about its greatness. 3. The List: A few memorable moments from my nine years with Alive. 4. Food News: Fox in the Snow opening Dublin shop, Myungrang Hotdogs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

Will Intel spur mass transit or inspire more car-driven sprawl?

Intel is about to reshape the landscape of Central Ohio. That could be a very good thing. It also could be a very, very bad thing. If you’re going to put money on one of those, keep in mind that Ohio has never been very good at planning for efficient and effective use of its land.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus Alive

Rainbow Rant: Will the Ohio legislature let trans people speak?

That’s what Kimberly Sue Griffiths would like to ask the co-sponsors of HB454, the proposed Ohio law that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors. As the executive director of Octopus LLC, a Columbus-based trans support organization, Griffiths has witnessed the difference gender-affirming care makes in the lives of trans youth.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy