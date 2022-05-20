Matthew Murphy, 33, of Nevada, formerly of Jefferson

(Elkhart, IA) — A Catholic priest who was suspended by the Diocese of Des Moines in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate conduct has resigned from the parish he was recently assigned to in central Iowa. The Sunday bulletin at St. Mary/Holy Cross Parish in Elkhart says Reverand Jim Kirby has resigned. The bulletin says the Diocese hopes to fill the position, but no other priests are available at this time. Kirby was suspended in 2020 after he allegedly made comments in texts about his attraction to a 19-year-old student. He had been the Dowling Catholic girls’ cross country coach for many years. Kirby was assigned to the Elkhart parish in April after the diocese said he completed a professional program addressing mental health issues.

