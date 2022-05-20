ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Matthew Murphy, 33, of Nevada, formerly of Jefferson

By Larry Brandt
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Funeral services for Matthew Murphy, age 33,...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ronald George Moore, 96, of Menlo

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

State Senator Coming For Guthrie County Memorial Day Service

Guthrie County is going to have a schedule lined up for their Memorial Day Service. On Memorial Day, Iowa State Senator Jesse Green of Boone, who now represents Guthrie County as part of the redistricting process, will give a speech by the Guthrie County Freedom Rock which is near the county fairgrounds in Guthrie Center. Then there will be a Salute to Fallen Soldiers by the American Legion Post #124 with the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Band and Choir providing patriotic music.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

April’s Unemployment Rate Brings Good News to Raccoon Valley Radio Area

There were some dramatic drops in unemployment in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area last month. According to Iowa Workforce Development, Guthrie County had a 1.6-percent drop in unemployment from March to April to 2.1-percent. Dallas County saw a 0.8-percent decrease in unemployment from March to April to 1.5-percent. Greene County also reported a reduction in the percentage of those without a job from March to April of 0.7-percent to 1.7-percent unemployment.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams and R-S softball is postponed

Greene County and Roland-Story (Story City) were to have played Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball in Jefferson today, but that JV/Varsity action has been postponed by the wet weather. Greene County Activities Department informed Racoon Valley Radio they were looking for suitable makeup dates, but due to umpire shortages, it’s possible the teams could play varsity a doubleheader when the Rams go to Roland to meet the Norsemen in the middle of June.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

2nd Annual BRAG is this Saturday in Greene County

This weekend is the 2nd Annual Bike Ride Around Greene County (BRAG) event. Co-organizer Emily Dyer with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community says the 36 mile bike ride will start from the Welcome Center in Jefferson at 8:30am on Saturday. The route takes bicyclists from the Welcome Center, north to Lakeside Golf Course, then onto 209 Main restaurant in Paton, back south to Dana for a water stop, onto 30 Yard Line in Grand Junction, before coming back to Jefferson at Doc’s Stadium.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Valley West Mall Is Now In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) -- New court filings are showing Valley West Mall is in foreclosure. U.S. Bank is filing the documents in Polk County district court. The filings accuse the mall’s owner Watson Centers of not making a loan payment since May of 2021. The bank says the mall owes $3.5 million over the past year in back payments on the loan. The total remaining balance of loan by Minneapolis-based Watson Centers is $41 million. The new foreclosure filing comes as Von Maur plans to leave Valley West Mall for a new location in Jordan Creek Town Center later this year.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Walter John Light 83, of Grand Junction

Services are pending at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson for Walter John Light, 83, Grand Junction. Walt is survived by his wife Claudia, sons Keith (Paula) of Perry, and Ryan (Melanie) of Shellsburg, daughter Charlene of Grand Junction, 9 Grandchildren, brother Dean (Darlene) Light, sister Janet Smith, sister-in-law, and other relatives.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
KCCI.com

1 in 64 million chance: Iowa family welcomes triplets after tragedy

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple has hit the family jackpot. Kellee and Nick Briggs got the surprise of a lifetime when they found they were pregnant with triplets in 2020. However, in that same ultrasound appointment, they found out two of the three babies weren't going to make it.
ANKENY, IA
Obituaries
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Priest Who Returned From Suspension Resigns

(Elkhart, IA) — A Catholic priest who was suspended by the Diocese of Des Moines in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate conduct has resigned from the parish he was recently assigned to in central Iowa. The Sunday bulletin at St. Mary/Holy Cross Parish in Elkhart says Reverand Jim Kirby has resigned. The bulletin says the Diocese hopes to fill the position, but no other priests are available at this time. Kirby was suspended in 2020 after he allegedly made comments in texts about his attraction to a 19-year-old student. He had been the Dowling Catholic girls’ cross country coach for many years. Kirby was assigned to the Elkhart parish in April after the diocese said he completed a professional program addressing mental health issues.
ELKHART, IA
KCRG.com

Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House. Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jimmie Lyle Robson, 86, of Guthrie Center

Memorial services for Jimmie Lyle Robson, 86, of Guthrie Center, will be Thursday, May 26th at 3:30 pm at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm at the church. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Survivors include: Sons, Rickie Robson of Guthrie Center, Ronnie Robson of Panora and Rodney Robson of Panora. 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Sister, Kay Campbell of Guthrie Center.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA

