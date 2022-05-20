ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDPD: Ex-roommate, 3 others attack woman in Morena home

By City News Service
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBAFy_0fklNDoh00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old woman was attacked and shot in her home by a group of people, including a former roommate, San Diego Police said Friday.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of Napa Street in the Morena neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the victim entered her apartment and was attacked by her ex-roommate and a woman she did not know, pushing her into her bedroom.

"The victim was sitting on the floor when two male suspects walked into the bedroom," said Officer Robert Heims. "One of them had a gun and shot the victim in the neck by the ear, all four suspects fled the apartment."

The victim was transported to a local hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

SDPD detectives were investigating the incident.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

