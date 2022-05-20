ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 05:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, Mobile, northern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, western Escambia, northwestern Escambia, eastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 415 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles north of Bay Minette to 4 miles northwest of Hurley. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Prichard, Saraland, Bay Minette, Atmore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Leakesville, Chunchula, Stockton, McCullough, Stapleton, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Mount Vernon, Calvert and Semmes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11 AM Thursday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Albemarle, or 6 miles north of Plyler, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Rowan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bay, Franklin, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 00:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Franklin; Gulf FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT/215 AM EDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Franklin and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay and Gulf. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT /215 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1108 PM CDT /1208 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St George Island, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka, Stonemill Creek, Orange, Franklin, Fort Gadsden, Howard Creek, Buck Siding, Willis Landing, Beverly, Sumatra, Hays Place, Dalkeith, Creels, Bay City and Kern. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willacoochee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglas and Willacoochee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Houston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Nettleton, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Leotis, Old Union, Buena Vista and George P Cossar State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later tonight through mid-day Thursday. The strongest showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by late Thursday afternoon. Additional widespread rainfall amounts up to 2 to 4 inches will be likely, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 8 inches possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon 100 to 105 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills Wednesday afternoon 98 to 103 degrees. High temperatures in the Kern River Valley Wednesday afternoon in the upper 90s. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM PDT until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate risk for heat-related illnesses for people new to the area and heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic aliments.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah, Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northeastern Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southwestern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vaughn, or 11 miles west of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Vaughn around 925 AM CDT. Loyd Star and Caseyville around 935 AM CDT. Allen around 945 AM CDT. Glancy around 1005 AM CDT. Martinsville around 1010 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bryan; Chatham; Effingham; Liberty; Long; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bryan County in southeastern Georgia Liberty County in southeastern Georgia McIntosh County in southeastern Georgia Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Long County in southeastern Georgia Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 605 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ellabell to McIntosh to near Tibet, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Richmond Hill, Tybee Island, Darien, Tibet, Bellinger Hill Area, Savannah International Airport, Fort Stewart, Wilmington Island, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah and Coffee Bluff. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 147 and 168. I-516 between mile markers 3 and 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 10. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 50 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Paradox Valley, Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 24.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Walker Lake. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe Lake. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph Thursday night before picking up again Friday afternoon.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-26 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 30 expected. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Okaloosa, southeastern Santa Rosa and south central Escambia Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1057 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Myrtle Grove, or 4 miles west of Warrington, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Pace, Milton, Goulding, Bagdad, Myrtle Grove, Baker, Point Baker, Pea Ridge, Roeville and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

