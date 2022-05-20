ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 191, Impairment Suspected

 4 days ago
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 191, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana– On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, just before 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 191, just south of Pierce Road, according to Louisiana State Police. Jon Temple, 40,...

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on May 17, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. Colby Prestenback, 21, of Gray, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Prestenback was riding his bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660, approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, according to preliminary investigation. Simultaneously, a 2006 Ford F-150 was driving east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, approaching the intersection with LA Highway 660. Prestenback failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, and was hit by the Ford, which had a green traffic signal.
GRAY, LA
Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit

Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit. Louisiana – On May 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, May 20, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G was requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) to assist with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish. As Troopers joined BCPD Officers in the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, killing an unrestrained juvenile passenger.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot

2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announce Participation in Annual Click it or Ticket Campaign

Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announce Participation in Annual Click it or Ticket Campaign. On May 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office both announced participation in the annual Click it or TIcket campaign, including a seatbelt checkpoint in the parish on Saturday, May 28.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
#Louisiana State Police#Traffic Accident#Troopers#Lsp Troop G#Temple#Gmc Sierra#The Desoto Parish Coroner
Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 19, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Windsor Street in Laplace. Dave Walker, 45, of Laplace, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Ongoing investigation leads to arrest of alleged meth dealer in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A businessman is accused of selling methamphetamine near the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Motor Pool building. Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, of Franklinton, was arrested last week and remains behind bars in the Washington Parish Detention Center. The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation involving...
FRANKLINTON, LA
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
Conspiring to Distribute Heroin Gets Louisiana Man 21 Year Sentence in Federal Prison

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 23, 2022, that on May 19, 2022 Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Arthur Johnson, age 45, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) of imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 17, 2022, that on May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish. John Blake Baldwin, 27, of Sulphur, was killed in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

What Do You Do When You See a Funeral Procession in Louisiana?

What is the proper thing to do when you encounter a funeral procession on the roads of Louisiana? We have some answers for you. You've probably encountered a funeral procession, which Louisiana law defines as "two or more vehicles accompanying a deceased person or cremated human remains during daylight hours," at some point in your life, whether you were a driver or a passenger.
LOUISIANA STATE
