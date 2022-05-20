ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM, JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”

All signs pointed to Hyundai Motor Group building a massive auto plant at the site outside Savannah. President Joe Biden is visiting South Korea and his schedule included a weekend event with the company's chairman to discuss “Hyundai’s decision to invest in a new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility” in the area, according to the White House.

Expected to cost $7 billion and employ up to 8,500 workers, according to two Georgia officials familiar with the plans, the plant would rank among the largest development deals ever in Georgia. The officials were not authorized to discuss the project publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The announcement comes five days before Kemp faces a contested Republican primary election against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. It also coincides with Biden's visit to South Korea, where Hyundai is headquartered.

State and local officials purchased the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site a year ago in Bryan County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from Savannah. The land sits adjacent to Interstate 16 that links Savannah and Macon, not far from its intersection with Interstate 95 that spans the eastern seaboard. It's also near to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport.

Bryan County and neighboring Chatham County, which includes Savannah, each chipped in $9 million toward the $61 million purchase price.

Hyundai Motor Group sells cars under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The South Korean automaker already operates two American assembly plants in Montgomery, Alabama, and in West Point, Georgia.

It would be the second huge electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year. Rivian Automotive announced in December plans for a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta that's expected to employ about 7,500 workers.

In his primary campaign against Kemp, Perdue has attacked the Rivian deal and its promises of $1.5 billion in incentives and tax breaks by Georgia and local governments. Perdue says the deal transfers money to liberal financiers and the state failed to consulted with local residents who fear the plant threatens their rural quality of life.

___

Amy reported from Atlanta and Madhani reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins GOP primary over Trump-backed Rep. Jody Hice

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. It was not immediately clear which Democrat he would face in November.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia overpaid $84 million in unemployment. Now they want it back

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
State
Washington State
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘The truth matters.’ Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger dodges Trump’s wrath to win primary

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump endorsed candidates running against Georgia Republican incumbents for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and even insurance commissioner. Those Trump-backed challengers all lost. The race for Georgia’s Secretary of State was maybe the biggest surprise of the night Tuesday, with Brad Raffenperger winning...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Fox News

Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live,’ despite owning multiple houses there

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams declared Saturday that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live," despite owning at least two houses there. "I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other," Abrams said during a speech at the Gwinnett Democrats' Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, according to audio posted by the Gwinnett Daily Post.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hyundai Motor Group#Vehicles#The White House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Montana firefighters save elk calf while battling New Mexico blaze

SANTA FE. N.M. — A crew of firefighters from Montana rescued a newborn elk calf found in the ashes of a New Mexico wildfire on Saturday. Nate Sink, a firefighter from Missoula, found the calf on the ground in the Gascon area of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire, KTMF-TV reported. The crew, from the Missoula Fire Department, discovered the elk in a pocket of badly burned forest, according to the television station. The fire had spread across 486 square miles and damaged hundreds of structures, according to The Associated Press.
MISSOULA, MT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
148K+
Followers
107K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy