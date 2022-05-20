ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A Case Of You warms up for Ascot at the Curragh

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xeE5_0fklKgOh00

Dual Group One-winning sprinter A Case Of You warms up for a trip to Royal Ascot in the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The four-year-old sparked scenes of wild celebration in the ParisLongchamp winner’s enclosure after landing the Prix de l’Abbaye in October and doubled his top-level tally in the Al Quoz Sprint in March.

Connections considered heading straight to the Royal meeting, but trainer Ado McGuinness feels an outing in this weekend’s six-furlong contest will be beneficial ahead of next month’s showpiece meeting.

“We let him down and gave him a little break after his run in Dubai and he’s come back in good form,” said the Lusk-based trainer.

“He has to give a penalty away to some very good horses, but you don’t give a penalty away for nothing and we’re hopeful of a very big run and roll on to Ascot after it.

“We decided we wanted to get a run in first. We did the same before we went to Dubai and then got another run in before World Cup night and it worked well.

“With a horse like him you want to win them all, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

“He’s in very good form and we’re expecting a very big run.”

A Case Of You faces two British challengers in Hugo Palmer’s Brad The Brief and the Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvUpT_0fklKgOh00
Glen Shiel returns to Ireland (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Archive)

Brad The Brief was a clear-cut winner when the pair met at Haydock a fortnight ago, but connections of Glen Shiel are anticipating an improved performance.

The eight-year-old won the Phoenix Sprint Stakes over this course and distance two seasons ago before going on to win the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot, a race he finished second in last year.

Simon Turner, director of racing for owners Hambleton Racing, said: “He’s come on nicely for his first run of the year, the cut in the ground will suit him and we’re going to put the blinkers back on which we feel will be a help too.

“We’d expect him to post a better performance than he did on his first run of the year.

“As an older horse it’s a case of taking a run or two to be at concert pitch, I’m sure we’ll see a better version of Glen Shiel on Saturday than we did in his first race.

“He’s a horse who thrives on his racing and running him here will help him be in peak condition for Ascot, we expect him to step up on whatever he did at Haydock.

“He’ll be in the Platinum Jubilee after this, this was his first run of the season last year so it’s nice that we’ve already got a run into him.”

Joe Murphy saddles last year’s winner Gustavus Weston, while the Ger Lyons-trained Power Under Me steps up in class after a Listed success in the Cork Stakes.

Denis Hogan’s pair of Make A Challenge and Majestic Colt, the Johnny Murtagh-trained Urban Beat and Mooneista from Jack Davison’s yard complete the field.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Haggas issues Addeybb warning ahead of Brigadier Gerard return

William Haggas may be in a rich vein of form at present, yet that has not stopped him warning punters about the fitness of Addeybb as he makes his seasonal debut in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening. The Pivotal gelding, winner of three Group Ones...
SPORTS
newschain

Dreamloper handed ParisLongchamp weekend assignment

Ed Walker’s Dreamloper is set for a weekend in Paris as she prepares to take on the Group One Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp on Sunday. The five-year-old was last seen winning the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on May 1, a Group Two event in which she prevailed by a nose after holding off Sir Michael Stoute’s Ville De Grace in the final stride.
ANIMALS
newschain

Arc hero Torquator Tasso set for Baden-Baden return

Surprise Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso will make his seasonal reappearance at Baden-Baden on Sunday. Sent off 13th choice in the betting in a field of 14 at ParisLongchamp, he swept down the outside to defeat Tarnawa, Hurricane Lane and Adayar. The decision was made to...
WORLD
newschain

Morghom connections taking low-key approach

Connections of promising prospect Morghom will keep their sights low for the time being after he lost his unbeaten record at Newbury two weeks ago. The three-year-old Dubawi colt was visually impressive when scoring by three and a half lengths in a mile Newbury maiden on debut in April. Yet...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Case Of You#Curragh#Al Quoz#Dual Group One#Parislongchamp#The Al Quoz Sprint#British
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces. From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.
POLITICS
newschain

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer taunts PM with quip about U-turn amid partygate furore

Boris Johnson was accused of “running this country down” and mocked over an “inevitable” U-turn on a windfall tax during a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions. Just minutes after the publication of the report on lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer channelled his inner Mrs Merton when he asked the Prime Minister: “What is it about the Sue Gray report that first attracted him to a U-turn this week?”
POLITICS
newschain

PM should stay on despite Sue Gray report, Scottish Tory leader says

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should stay in post despite Sue Gray’s report. The senior civil servant’s report, released on Wednesday, gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.
POLITICS
newschain

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

‘Laughing at us all’ – How the papers reacted to Sue Gray’s partygate report

The fall out from the publication of Sue Gray’s report into the drinking culture at No 10 that led to lockdown breaches dominated the nation’s front pages on Thursday. As the Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the partygate inquiry that revealed lurid details, he sought to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis.
POLITICS
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
newschain

Three in five Britons say Boris Johnson should resign, poll finds

Three in five people have said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign from his position, a snap opinion poll has suggested. YouGov’s poll said 59% of Britons believe he should step down. The proportion who say that Mr Johnson should resign includes around a quarter (27%) of 2019 Conservative...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy