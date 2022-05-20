Storm damage in Wake, Johnston, Wilson counties: May 19-20, 2022

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Chatham; Harnett; Lee; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Northeastern Lee County in central North Carolina Southwestern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Sanford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, New Hill, Lake Wheeler and Raven Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

