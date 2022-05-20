Enock Mwepu set to return as Brighton take on West Ham

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back in his squad for Sunday’s Premier League game with West Ham.

Mwepu has missed Albion’s last two games due to a groin issue and is likely to be on the bench.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remain unavailable.

West Ham expect to have winger Said Benrahma available again for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Benrahma missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City with an ankle problem, but should be in contention to return to the squad.

Defender Issa Diop (ankle) remains a doubt, while long-serving midfielder Mark Noble could make his final appearance for the club before he retires.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Duffy, Offiah, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Mwepu, Alzate, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Fornals, Lanzini, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Okoflex

