Houston, TX

Houston Happens – All about weekend events! Musician Dorian Paul with The Gap Band LIVE in studio, plus Houston Art Bike Festival Artists are LIVE showcasing special event

By John Brewer
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) We have a fun filled show Friday on Houston Happens! Dorian Paul from The Gap Band is stopping by to talk about a special event that’s happening this weekend in H-Town!

Plus, we have some of the artists from the Houston Art Bike Festival that’s happening on Saturday stopping by with a few of the bikes that will be in the festival.

And PetSuites of America swings by to talk about an important cause. Then we have the latest summer home essentials you’ll want to hear about.

Come join us for some fun this Friday morning on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

The Travel Mom and Tommy DiDario aboard Celebrity Cruises

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many people are eager to dip their toes back into international waters and according to our friends Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom and Tommy DiDario, cruising is a terrific way to do this.  They join Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share some exciting news from Celebrity Cruises. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Spring Beauty And Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that you need for all of your Spring Beauty and Wellness needs. Alikay Naturals Hair Care Products Made from the cleanest natural & organic ingredients enriched with healing properties and natural humectants to nurture and maintain […]
HOUSTON, TX
Healthy Spring Travel

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that you need for all of your Spring travel needs. CarnationBreakfastEssentials.com The Next Generation of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® features a new look and improved recipe, in more sustainable packaging. Visit CarnationBreakfastEssentials.com for more information and to […]
HOUSTON, TX
STEM Experiments with ‘Mommy and Me: The Listers’

HOUSTON (KIAH) – They may be little but they are fierce! Especially when it comes to STEM activities and education. We’re talking about 2-yr-old Krissy Lister and her 1 yr-old sister, Kinsley Lister. Their mom Crystal Lister has started a YouTube channel, Mommy and Me: The Listers. Its an interactive and educational avenue where Crystal […]
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

