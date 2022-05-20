What to Watch This Weekend: May 20-22 2022

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Oscar winners J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek star in the new fantasy drama series Night Sky on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for laughs, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the show’s Season 47 finale and Eugenio...
The Walking Dead has been home to rising stars like Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan for its 11 seasons on AMC. But those 11 seasons have also featured some famous — and sometimes zombified — faces. While the show has been a must on many actors'...
When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
Genre television seems to be truly thriving on television screens nowadays. There are fantasy, horror, adventure, and science fiction series aplenty to choose from. Studios are always looking to reinvigorate or relaunch one of their IPs in a new way. V: Is the 2009 Reboot Worth A Revisit?. Over the...
Egotistical, manipulative men seem to have become a subgenre of their own in TV culture. Bad men on TV allow audiences to place themselves inside their minds for thirty minutes to an hour. The toxic men we consume range from the laughably transparent to bone-chillingly terrifying. Viewers can judge their...
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in all its ludicrousness and absurdity, gives the audience what they want in an unconventional sitcom. Throughout the staggering 15 seasons and 162 episodes of the series, the cast has gathered a cult following due to its characters and dark humor. The series has broken the record for the longest-running live-action comedy series having beaten ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
The full soundtrack lineup for Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been announced, and it’s as star-studded as the legendary icon’s characteristic bodysuit-cape combos. The film will chronicle the life of the King of Rock n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, and boasts a royal lineup of musicians to lend their talent to this explosive picture.
HBO Max is set to make Memorial Day a little more magical. The streaming service has just announced that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest addition to the Fantastic Beasts film series, will be added to HBO Max on May 30. The third Fantastic Beasts film explores the...
A new calendar year means a slate of new films being released. 2022 is rounding out to be a year filled with excitement for the action genre. There’s sure to be a movie that’ll catch your eyes. The list below isn’t everything that is being shown for the year, but it’s definitely the top 10 that we’re anticipating the most.
Made iconic either by the style of delivery or the choice of words, movie quotes are essential in not only pivoting a movie to its emblematic status. Its crucial reputation in influencing pop culture can attract like-minded individuals to form ever-lasting bonds solely based on movie taste. Whilst each genre...
During the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, DC displayed the new superhero uniforms from their upcoming slate of films scheduled for the next few years, including Ezra Miller’s costume for The Flash. Collider's own Steven Weintraub's exclusive images from the event reveal more about the mysterious film, showing how the speedster costume will change after his last appearance in Justice League.
The Hulu original true-crime limited series Under the Banner of Heaven has made waves this spring as a philosophical and studious look into an infamous murder case that occurred in a quiet Mormon community during the 1980s. An adaptation of the novel Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Hate written by Jon Krakauer, the series is based upon the double murder of young Utah mother Brenah Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her newborn baby daughter. Taking place in a highly religious community of Mormons in 1984, detective Jeb Prye (Andrew Garfield) must solve the crime as he’s forced to confront his religious beliefs as he discovers the true intentions behind the brutal murders.
HBOMax has been upping its game in recent months, producing hit shows like Our Flag Means Death and obtaining a variety of new and old movies and television shows to add to the streaming database. Thanks to the streaming platform’s owner, Warnermedia (which also owns Warner Bros), HBOMax has complete access to the DC Universe and other movies from 2021 including Dune and Free Guy.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen new footage from Elvis, the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic that centers around the king of rock ‘n roll. The first trailer was released back in mid-February, but as the movie’s release date approaches, we can finally look forward to getting more sneak peeks at Austin Butler as the title character. The story is set to span 20 years across Elvis Presley’s life and career, and provide a closer look at the icon’s complicated relationship with his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).
It’s been 36 years since we first felt the “need for speed” when Top Gun was released in theaters. Produced by the dynamic duo of Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson, and directed by the late great action filmmaker Tony Scott, Top Gun took the action war movie into the “danger zone” with its thrilling aerial action scenes, iconic moments that have forever been forged into pop-culture history, and one of the most popular movie soundtracks of all time.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan took audiences by storm earlier this year with their unbelievable transformations in Hulu's hit miniseries Pam & Tommy. The duo was tasked with bringing to life the larger-than-life personalities of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during their tumultuous relationship in the 1990s, with a storyline that was torn straight from the headlines. Collider is excited to share an exclusive look behind the scenes of the series, with a new featurette showing how the creative team crafted the Pam and Tommy transformations for the actors.
An enormous part of the success of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the FOX-then-NBC sitcom about the escapades of a tight-knit group of detectives in a Brooklyn precinct, was André Braugher’s Captain Raymond Holt. Famous for Homicide: Life on the Street, another police procedural with a distinctly heavier vibe, Braugher brought all the gravitas of that role into the buffoonery of the Nine-Nine, providing both a counterweight to the squad’s frivolity and his own distinct brand of hilarity. While we wait for Braugher to debut in the upcoming season of The Good Fight as lawyer Ri’Chard Lane, a "wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism” according to the casting announcement, we rank his funniest and most unexpected cold opens from his time on the opposite side of the law in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
