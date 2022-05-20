HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste of nostalgia and a sense of home in every spoonful as it reinvents an old favorite snack. Pudu pudu, a dessert sweet spot open in Venice Beach, Century City and Silverlake has transformed...
The Annenberg Community Beach House kicks off the summer season with events and opportunities for everyone to enjoy the seaside public space. Guests can explore free amenities such as the popular splash pad, playground, tours of the historic Marion Davies Guest House, use of beach courts and fields, limited first-come, first-served seating with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.
Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year. Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner Howdy Kabrinis has announced that there will be a new and cutting edge menu at the restaurant plus a new sushi restaurant in the works in Malibu from the same team, as reported by Malibu Magazine.
Rangers engage students on topics related to local public lands. Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recently received an Open OutDoors for Kids grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF). This grant will enable 4th graders from Title I schools in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to virtually engage with rangers in the country’s largest urban national park.
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops in Los Angeles, asking officials to allow the Palisades to retain the current look of bus benches and related street furniture in the community. At their upcoming meeting this Thursday,...
The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s wildfire preparedness and response. Retired Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hisel and retired LACOFD Fire Fighter Paramedic Brad Yocum will be joining the City’s Public Safety Team this week, joining the City’s current Fire Safety Liaison Gabe Etcheverry.
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure. * Private Developer Fined $6 Million For Neglect of Temescal Canyon Trail Facility. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
