Patricia Lou (Kruckman) Flom, born Oct. 23, 1941, has passed on May 13, 2022. She was born to James P. and Dorothy J. (Hugunin) Kruckman. Pat grew up in Burlington, Wis., until 1953 when the family moved to Mount Horeb, Wis. She attended the Mount Horeb School District. During her junior and senior years, she took courses through MATC in Madison as well as beginning an office career at Banker’s Life Insurance Company in Madison. She then graduated from Mount Horeb High School. Her education continued at MATC in the field of business.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO