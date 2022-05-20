ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Semi-truck hauling red dye diesel leaking due to accident in Wasco, at least 1 injured

By Miabelle Salzano
 5 days ago

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — An accident between a white semi-truck and a red Ford Explorer was reported around 5:58 a.m. Friday near Kimberlina Road between Root Avenue and Poplar Avenue in Wasco, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Kimberlina Road from Poplar Avenue to Highway 43 is closed. Avoid the area if possible.

The semi-truck overturned landing on its side. It was hauling 7,200 gallons of red dye diesel, which is leaking onto the road, according to CHP. Environmental Health was called to the scene.

According to CHP, the spilled diesel is contained to the dirt should and is not impacting the water ways.

At least one was reported to sustain major injuries and was transported to a hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

