8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Harry Styles, Porridge Radio, Ravyn Lenae, and More

By Quinn Moreland, Allison Hussey
 5 days ago
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Harry Styles, Porridge Radio, Ravyn Lenae, Joe...

Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Harry Styles New Album, Harry’s House

Three years after Fine Line, a new Harry Styles era arrives with open arms. In March, Styles announced his forthcoming third album, Harry’s House. The record is seemingly named after the Joni Mitchell song “Harry’s House / Centerpiece” off 1975’s The Hissing of Summer Lawns; Styles is an avid Joni Mitchell fan who once tracked down her dulcimer maker, and after the announcement, Mitchell’s official Twitter account wrote “love the title” to Styles. Since then, Styles has headlined two nights at Coachella, but has otherwise stayed relatively quiet. Only one single was released in anticipation of the album, the synth pop Tiktok hit “As It Was,” which boasts an ambitious video. The album itself is similarly low-key, with Styles celebrating all things domestic across 13 breezy tracks.
Pitchfork

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

If it helps anyone distinguish Porridge Radio among the UK’s thriving nation-state of young, verbose, and ambitious post-punk bands, Dana Margolin would prefer if you compared them to nu-metal or emo: “They’re as cringe as me,” she jokes in a press release. Whereas their peers emote through cryptic metaphors, wry wordplay, dense allusions, or deadpan humor, Porridge Radio revel in being the kind of people who dream of showing up to your birthday party just to scream “I don’t want to be loved” over and over again. Breathlessly titled like an early Bright Eyes deep cut, Porridge Radio’s third album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky honors Margolin’s self-appraisal: an inversion of teen-pop that doesn’t engage in time travel so much as allow adult listeners to keep their most immediate and mortifying mindsets close at hand. If they could write uplifting, emotionally mature love songs, I’m not sure they would.
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
Pitchfork

Watch Teyana Taylor Win The Masked Singer

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer was the Season 7 finale. During the episode, the Firefly took home the top prize and was revealed to be Teyana Taylor, the R&B singer signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music. Watch her unmasking below. When asked why she agreed to...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Pitchfork

Two Shell Share Video for New Song “Pods”: Watch

Two Shell is a London dance music and hyperpop duo who released the new single “Home” earlier this year. Today, they’ve returned with a music video for the new single “Pod” that features the duo. Watch it below. The new song was released via Two...
Pitchfork

“Wicked”

Last year, VNTAGEPARADISE released The Parable of the Sensei, a maximalist indie rock collage. Equally indebted to Yves Tumor and Kele Okereke, the rock that the Nigerian shapeshifter makes is bright and twitchy—think Gang of Four on Adderall. His latest single, “Wicked,” starts out as a straight-forward post-punk number. He starts by spitting lyrics fast over rapid guitar and a tight rhythm section, and around twenty seconds in, things get weird. Suddenly all the instrumentation disappears, and VNTAGEPARADISE whispers as if he’s summoning a demon. After that brief gothic spell, we are thrust back into Guitarland, and VNTAGEPARADISE is calling himself the “the Angel Tenshi.” The rest of the song jitters in a stop-and-start manner—it feels like being taken around a battered landscape in a jalopy operated by someone who thinks they might just be God. It’s the type of frenetic, loose pop music that can convert a rigid skeptic into a diehard believer. Just get in and let him take you anywhere.
Pitchfork

Four Tet Shares New KH Song “Looking at Your Pager”: Listen

Four Tet has dusted off his KH moniker with the long-awaited official release of “Looking at Your Pager.” The song features a flip of the vocals from the 2000 single “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” from the group 3LW. Last year, fans captured live video of the producer dropping the song into a set. “The sample has been cleared,” he shared on Instagram. Listen to the song below.
Pitchfork

Finally, New

In the late 1980s, the world experienced a second Summer of Love, when the spirit of freedom—and hedonism—once shared by psychedelic San Francisco hippies in 1967 was revitalized in the United Kingdom, fostered in illegal underground raves fueled by MDMA and acid house imported from the shores of Ibiza. Rave culture spread around the world like wildfire, and few places embraced it like Florida, where scenes coalesced in places like Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville, making the state a rave capital for much of the ’90s. They Hate Change, a rap duo from Tampa steeped in the myriad electronic subgenres that permeated their home state, represent the latest stage in the evolution of sounds that traveled from Chicago to Ibiza, from London to Miami. On their latest LP, Finally, New, they spit aggressive, East Coast-flavored braggadocio raps over UK breaks and drum’n’bass beats filtered through local styles like Tampa jook and Miami bass. Even amid a deluge of rap music made with sounds from the club, little else sounds like this.
Pitchfork

Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Sky Ferreira Shares First New Song in Three Years: Listen

Finally: Sky Ferreira is back with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferreira wrote “Don’t Forget” with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was mastered by Heba Kadry. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.
Pitchfork

I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
Pitchfork

Stromae Breaks Down His Music Videos: Watch

Pitchfork’s latest video stars Belgian musician Stromae, who provides behind-the-scenes insights and details as he breaks down some of his most popular music videos. Stromae’s videos, which are typically made in collaboration with his brother, the artistic director Luc Van Haver, often eschew straightforward simplicity in favor of elaborately layered concepts. On “Papaoutai,” a track about absent fathers, simply not casting a father was, as he says, “too obvious, too easy.” Instead, Stromae himself posed as a mannequin in the video, working with French choreographer Marion Motin to create a series of fantastic sequences where, as a child dances with the Stromae-mannequin, “we don’t even know if it’s a dream.”
Pitchfork

Inside the Ambient Music Streaming Boom

William Basinski’s “Melancholia II” sounds like what might happen if despair itself walked into a studio and someone pressed the record button. Little pops poke through its smeared dreariness, like a despondent person bumping their forehead slowly and repeatedly into a microphone. Basinski, perhaps the most celebrated ambient composer of the 21st century, composed the seven-minute track in his usual fashion: by combing through his vast archive of audio tapes, finding a particularly resonant snatch of sound, and playing it on a loop until it takes on a mysterious character of its own. You might experience “Melancholia II” in the manner that critics have often interpreted Basinski’s work: as a meditation on the universal inevitability of death and decay. Or, perhaps more likely, you might encounter it as aural Ambien, a soundtrack to counting the saddest sheep to ever cross your dreams.
Pitchfork

Entitled

At the beginning of his career, Hodgy was an able foil. Odd Future was a collective full of rap hellions intent on pushing boundaries as often as they pushed clothing covered in cats, but even within that hectic framework, Hodgy’s voice was always recognizable. The higher register of his voice stuck out next to the deeper rasps of Tyler, The Creator and Domo Genesis, giving each verse a sense of urgency, even if his bars weren’t particularly impressive. Much of the thrill of verses like his Tumblr-referencing breakthrough on “Sandwitches” or the first lines of “Loaded”—a standout from he and producer Left Brain’s duo MellowHype—came from the slickness of his words, how they’d contrast with the richer timbres of his collaborators or the spacey beats of the production.
