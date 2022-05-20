ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Union City Council Members Fill Open Seat on Board

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 5 days ago

Union City Council members have filled an open seat on the board. Members unanimously...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

thunderboltradio.com

State Lawmakers to Attend Legislative Event in Union City

State legislators from Tennessee will take part in an event in Union City this morning. The Obion County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Coffee at Discovery Park of America. District 24 State Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, will be joined by District 77 State Representative Rusty Grills, of...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

New Hours For Gibson Electric Service Center in Hickman

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation office in Hickman is now under new hours. Company officials have announced that office hours will now be on Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 until 4:00 each day. The change in schedule is to accommodate the Fulton County Health Department, which will soon be serving...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Thousand Acre Recreation Lake public meeting

The TWRA is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to hear community concerns about the future management of Carroll County’s Thousand Acre Recreational Lake. TWRA’s Lee Wilmot says recent state legislative action began the process of transferring ownership of the lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority. Both...
thunderboltradio.com

Dismissal Times Announced for Union City School System’s Final Day

Dismissal times have been announced for Tuesday’s final day of school in the Union City School System. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Pre-K students will be allowed to leave at 9:30. Kindergarten and all Union City Middle School students will be dismissed at 10:00. Elementary School students in...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools meals no longer free for all in upcoming year

Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested on Coercion of a Witness Charge

A Union City man has been arrested on a felony charge of coercion of a witness. Union City police reports said officers responded to 1543 East Main Street, where they spoke with 31 year old Derek Keen. At the scene, reports said Keen was visibly distraught, after being threatened by...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Reps. Kustoff, Hill introduce CDBG Modernization Act

On Tuesday, Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff and Arkansas Congressman French Hill introduced the CDBG Modernization Act. The bill will establish a new formula for calculating the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for cities and counties. Since its last update...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

School Meals No Longer Free For All In Coming Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Decatur, Henderson County Man Sentenced for Resisting Arrest by Federal Officer

Release- Anthony Ray Phoenix, 37, of Decatur County, has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for resisting arrest by a federal officer. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Phoenix has also had charges in adjacent Henderson County. According to...
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City police were called to Pockets, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate the passing of counterfeit money. Reports said a white male entered the store on May 13th and got a drink from the cooler. As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the individual asked if she could...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Mosley Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Circuit Court jury found Tony Markee Mosley guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of Decora Alexander in 2019. The two-day trial started Monday in the local courtroom. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
OBION COUNTY, TN
News Break
Politics
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Takes Runner-Up in Girl’s State Tennis Tournament

The Union City girls tennis team took runner-up honors in the TSSAA State Tournament. On Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Union City fell to Summertown, 4-0, in the championship match. Union City had advanced to the championship following their semi-final win over Unicoi County on Tuesday. Summertown claimed the state title with...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Bromley Training Center memorializes fallen officer

A law enforcement training center in downtown Martin is honoring a former UT Martin criminal justice graduate killed in the line of duty. Officer Lawrence Bromley, a Dallas Police officer killed in December 1991, was memorialized Tuesday when the Lawrence D. Bromley Training Center, in the C.E. Weldon Building in downtown Martin, was officially named for the fallen officer.
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership. According to a release, their longtime owner and operator Shannon Davis retired, selling 14 of his 18 restaurants to Andi Hillburn-Vaini, who owns and operates an additional 14 restaurants in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

LAKE LEVELS GAS PRICES

Keith Robinson, coordinator of services at Marion Carnegie Library, gives a preview of this year's Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and more. East Prairie is just off Highway 80 in Mississippi County, a town with fewer than 3,000 people, but a lot of heart. Mike Madigan and Mike McClain caught on...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau

The group made their only stop in the Heartland earlier today en route to the nation's capitol. Leaders in Carbondale say they want to make the city a safer place. One person is facing charges as police investigate a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Man charged in connection with deadly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Hundreds of people attend funeral service for Chief Deputy Jody Cash

MURRAY, KY-- Hundreds of people poured into the CFSB Center earlier today to pay their respects to Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Saturday he was laid to rest at Murray City Cemetery.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

"Screwed-up" McDonald's order leads to charges for Metropolis man

Employees at McDonald's called Metropolis Police on Saturday after a customer created a disturbance over an incorrect order. When police arrived the man had left the store, but not before throwing a biscuit at an employee and pouring coffee on some of the store's electronics. Employees gave police a description...
METROPOLIS, IL

