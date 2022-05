SIDNEY — Twelve local seniors took a big step toward their future careers in Shelby County Wednesday morning. “This is our first year of what will hopefully be an annual event where we see graduating seniors that have made a career decision in their life that could change their life forever in terms of growth, opportunity and success,” Mick Given, president of the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, said. “This is what it’s all about — the students, the families, and to just expose our graduating young adults into careers that will hopefully last a lifetime.”

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO