Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover on Tuesday morning. On May 24, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., troopers responded to the residences on Congress Place regarding a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that 45-year-old Jaron Jones of Dover, DE, had been involved in an argument with a neighbor. During the argument, Jones fired several shots toward the neighbor, which struck the victim, a 45-year-old man from Clayton, DE., who was standing nearby. Jones subsequently fled the area in a black Buick Enclave SUV and was last seen traveling northbound on Bay Road towards an unknown destination. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in serious but stable condition.

DOVER, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO