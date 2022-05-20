ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

*Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 5 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 1 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Offer Moped Safety Tips for the Summer

Delaware State Police wish to provide the following moped safety tips video for the upcoming summer months. With these tips in mind, motorists can prevent crashes and arrive safely at their destinations. Click image to see video. You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:. Please tell us...
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting, Suspect Remains At-Large

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover on Tuesday morning. On May 24, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., troopers responded to the residences on Congress Place regarding a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that 45-year-old Jaron Jones of Dover, DE, had been involved in an argument with a neighbor. During the argument, Jones fired several shots toward the neighbor, which struck the victim, a 45-year-old man from Clayton, DE., who was standing nearby. Jones subsequently fled the area in a black Buick Enclave SUV and was last seen traveling northbound on Bay Road towards an unknown destination. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in serious but stable condition.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Armed arrested in parking lot of Delaware Army Reserve training center, police say

NEWARK, Del. - Authorities in Delaware arrested an armed man who they say caused a stand-off with officers in the parking lot of an army reserve facility Wednesday morning. Officers from the Newark Police Department were dispatched to the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center on Ogletown Road after a 911 caller reported an armed man in the rear parking lot, authorities said.
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 49-year-old John Swigart of North East, MD. Swigart currently has an active felony criminal warrant out of Troop 7 for an incident that occurred on May 19, 2022. Swigart is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing...
NORTH EAST, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- Judith Road Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision on Judith Road in the area of Dinahs Corner Road. As a result, all travel lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Drug Charges Following Criminal Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old George Reha of Seaford, DE on drug charges following a criminal investigation that began on Tuesday afternoon. On May 24, 2022, at approximately 12:46 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located on the 22000 block of Ross Station Road in Seaford regarding a report of a disturbance. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with a resident, identified as George Reha. During the course of their investigation, troopers discovered that Reha was in possession of approximately 3.41 grams of cocaine, approximately 19.80 grams of marijuana, and over $34,000 of suspected drug proceeds. Reha was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident.
SEAFORD, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON PARMA AVE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Last night (May 23) at approximately 8:15 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Parma Ave, in the community of Arbor Place Townhouses for multiple reports of shots fired. When the officers arrived, they saw...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Bishopville crash injures two adults, 5-month-old

BISHOPVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-car crash that injured three in Worcester County Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., troopers responded to a reported crash at Route 113 and Bishopville Road. On arrival, troopers found the crash involving two pickup trucks and a Honda Accord. Preliminary investigation has indicated that the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified as 41-year-old Jorge Veliz Ich, was driving southbound on Route 113 and was trying to turn onto Bishopville Road when he collided with the Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Ebony Morris. The Tundra then continued into an F-150, driven, by 56-year–old Roger Reed.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dover police arrest suspect in April shooting, seize pot, guns, cash

Dover Police, with members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 26-year old man on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in connection with a shooting outside Irish Mike's on West Loockerman Street in April. Police said Robert Knox was arrested without incident after he left an apartment on Plummage...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Seaford Fire Dept. investigating ambulance hit and run

SEAFORD, Del. – 47 ABC has learned that an ambulance was involved in a hit and run incident in Seaford off of Dublin Hill Road and Progress School Road Monday evening. Police and fire personnel were on scene, and as of this moment, there have been no reports of injury or serious property damage.
SEAFORD, DE
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at or around 7:45...
EXTON, PA
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 1 NB In Middletown Tuesday

Just after 12:00, Tuesday afternoon rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in the area of Drawyer Creek for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Shortly after their arrival crews closed Route 1 NB to allow Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 to land on the roadway.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
sanatogapost.com

Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who were transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE

