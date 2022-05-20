ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

New hospital mural celebrates Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage

By WRSP/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Memorial Hospital celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month on Wednesday. Artist Sudhir Pai created a mural using an Indian art...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

New exhibits at African American History Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois African American History Museum now has a unique exhibit on display. The Illinois Freedom Project traces Black Illinoisans' struggles for freedom from the French colonial era to early-20th-century Chicago. It is on loan from the National Park Service. To see it, visit...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

King's Daughters gives back to groups helping seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The King's Daughters organization is giving back to the community. The organization handed out grants on Monday to local charities that focus on helping seniors in the Sangamon County area. Grants were awarded to organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Senior Services of Illinois, and the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Hen House restaurant closing after decades in business

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After decades in business, the Hen House restaurant in Springfield is closing for good. We're told its last day open will be Wednesday, May 25. An employee tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois they are closing down due to costly repairs and replacements needed to the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Carle now offering boosters for children between 5-11

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Carle Foundation Hospital is now offering booster shots for those between the ages of 5-11, just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer booster. Tuesday was the first day the booster shot was offered at clinics throughout the Champaign-Urbana community. The hospital network said...
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
newschannel20.com

American Idol hopeful from Illinois thanks fans

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An American Idol hopeful is saying thank you to her fans. Leah Marlene came in third place on the hit ABC show. While the Normal, Illinois native didn't take home the number one spot, she's still grateful for the experience and says this is only the beginning.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Getting Twisted with Springfield's Loc Goddess

Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Peoria ranked 50th best place to live in the U.S.

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three Illinois communities were ranked in the top 150 places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report released its annual list which includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend. Peoria, Illinois comes in at number 50. Chicago was ranked 79 while...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois company owes nurses $3 million in overtime back wages

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing care management company must now pay $3 million in overtime back wages. The United States Department of Labor found that Peterson Health Care Inc., which is based in Peoria, failed to pay nurses the correct amount of overtime. Because the employer wrongly assumed...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Asian Pacific#Pacific Islander#Mural#New Hospital#Wics#Indian#Rangoli
newschannel20.com

Sangchris Lake now a no wake lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangchris Lake is now a "no wake lake." Sangchris Lake State Park officials posted that signs are now up at all three boat ramps making it official. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is a no wake lake for motors larger than 25HP. That means if...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Animal Control director fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is now under new leadership. On Monday, the now-former director Greg Largent was removed from his role. This change comes after a review of Sangamon County Animal Control's policies and procedures by Stratton-Reichert Law Firm. The law firm was called in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Taking a walk for storytime in Ashland

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Encouraging a love of reading while getting families outside. On Friday, Prairie Skies Public Library opened its StoryWalk in Ashland. It's dedicated in honor of former librarian Liz Wallbaum. The walk is designed for families to actively read together and enjoy the outdoors at the...
ASHLAND, IL
newschannel20.com

Traffic light repairs at Veterans and Washington

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Springfield should prepare for fewer lanes to be available near Veterans Parkway and Washington Street. Traffic light repairs are set for the area around 7 a.m. Thursday. Lanes will be reduced on northbound Veterans and eastbound Washington. Repair work is expected to be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
newschannel20.com

Wienermobile makes stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A well-known vehicle made an appearance at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was out front of the ALPLM until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Don't worry if you missed seeing the famed vehicle on Tuesday, the Wienermobile will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Firearm found in elementary student's book bag

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A student brought a gun to Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, according to the Springfield Police Department. Police were called to Lee School around 10:20 a.m. "The firearm was quickly secured by the staff and was not displayed by the student at any time while...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot to death on South 11th Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the victim was brought to HSHS St. John's Hospital after being shot. Springfield Police say he was shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangchris Lake State Park bathroom vandalized

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A bathroom was vandalized over the weekend at Sangchris Lake State Park. Officials say the "privy" at Strawkus point was badly damaged. The bathroom is closed until further notice. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Illinois Conservation Police.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

3 arrested after Springfield pop-up party

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people were arrested after Springfield Police responded to a report of a large pop-up party over the weekend. Officers responded at approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of South 6th Street in response to the party. Once they were on the scene,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Lifeguard shortage not getting any better

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pools and water parks across the country and here in Illinois are running into problems finding lifeguards. The shortage of lifeguards nationwide started before the pandemic, but it has only gotten worse. From the process of hiring to training new lifeguards, the American Lifeguard Association (ALA) says many are having issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Coroner: Sangamon County Jail inmate died of natural causes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Sangamon County Jail inmate who was taken to a local hospital died of natural causes, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Allmon says 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark was taken from the jail to the hospital on April 14. Dylan died three days later as...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy