Las Vegas, NV

Added security measures in place ahead of EDC Las Vegas

By Alyssa Bethencourt
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
After some scary moments at the Lovers and Friends Festival last weekend, some are now

now raising some questions about how safe EDC Las Vegas will be.

EDC kicks off on Friday and will run through Sunday, but with temperatures heating up and nearly 180,000 people expected to be at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, people are concerned.

“We’re ultimately having to put together a plan to take care of an entire city,” said Glen Simpson, the senior director with Community Ambulance.

Community Ambulance has worked the EDC festival in Las Vegas since 2016.

SImpson said preparations started more than 6 months ago and that it is a collaborative effort

between them, the fire department, LVMPD, and other agencies.

“Our community and those attending the event can have a lot of confidence in knowing we didn’t just show up and rather we’ve spent a lot of time getting ready for a safe event,” Simpson said.

Simpson shared these tips for those attending this weekend:

  • Hydrate: Water is free at EDC Las Vegas.
  • Eat often and don’t skip meals.
  • Utilize a buddy system: suggest a designated meeting point at a specific time to make sure everybody in your group is okay.

“If you see something, say something. Whether that’s a security incident, whether that’s a medical problem, it’s a judgment free zone. We want everybody to have a great time and the only way we have a great time is if we look out for one another. We would rather get called for something that turns out to be nothing rather than not getting the call and it turns out to be something more serious,” Simpson said.

The security and medical company working this weekend for EDC Las Vegas, were not the same ones overseeing the Lovers and Friends Festival.

