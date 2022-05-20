ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

White House Correspondent Jon Decker on Syracuse's Morning News

 5 days ago

President Joe Biden is defending his decision...

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
RPD Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Rochester police are investigating what they call an "officer-involved" shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. It happened shortly after midnight on Dewey Avenue. Police are giving few details, but they say no officers are hurt and two male suspects are in custody with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects led police on a car chase that ended a few blocks away on Otis Street. Police plan to say more later this morning.
Man Indicted in Shootout With RPD

A man accused of getting into a shootout with Rochester police earlier this month has been indicted. 32-year-old Donovan Humphrey faces a slew of charges, including attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and attempted murder. He's accused of shooting at police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance...
Suspects Sought in Irondequoit Home Invasion

Irondequoit police are looking for help in finding the suspects in a home invasion. They say two men with handguns forced their way into a home on Vanderlin Park just after 1 o'clock yesterday. The getaway vehicle is described as a tan Honda Civic that was later recovered in Rochester.
