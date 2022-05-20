ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton animal rescue: 'Shelters are full' due to alarming rate of owners surrendering pets

By Matthew McClellan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. - Skyrocketing rent prices and pet care costs are driving pet owners to surrender their animals at alarming rates, particularly older pets with chronic health conditions their owners can no longer afford to treat. Nate's Honor Animal Rescue is a no-kill shelter based in Bradenton. The shelter...

Bryan Neff
5d ago

I adopted a pet four years ago and I am blessed by it, but it cost me over $500 and I think that’s something that needs to be looked into, it doesn’t need to be that expensive to adopt a pet I understand these shelters need to make money, but not everybody lives on the coast and owns $1 million home

Wendy Case
5d ago

Very sad situation. Feel sorry for the pets that have been in a loving home and ends up in the shelter. The pets don't understand. Terrifying for them. Ashame that our economy is so bad. Food prices, gas prices, rent, the housing market...Add vet bills on top of that. Really feel for the owners as well as the pets they have to surrender. I adopted my dog 2 years ago at a shelter. She got so sick a few months ago. Thought I was going to loose her. Doing good now but it cost thousands of dollars to find out what was wrong with her and to treat her. Will be paying on that the next few years. It's not cheap owning a pet. Our current administration is doing a fine job destroying our Country. Hopefully people will wake up and realize this come the mid terms and election in 2024.

srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tackling homelessness in Tampa

They plan to break ground later this year for 200 Hope Cottages. They are small, one-room structures with electricity, heat and bedding. Bathroom, shower, and kitchen facilities will also be expanded here.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County-based artist gives Dunedin water tower mural makeover

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A Pinellas County-based artist Tom Stovall is currently painting the water tower on Curlew Road more than 100 feet in the air. He's been working on the mural since August and will likely finish one side in the middle of next month. His murals can be seen at several other locations across Tampa Bay. The tower is about 150 feet off the ground.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County man arrested for transporting undocumented man from Colorado to Plant City, troopers say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - For the second day in a row, Florida troopers arrested a human smuggling suspect during a traffic stop in Hernando County. On Tuesday, a trooper a white Nissan Pathfinder heading south on Interstate 75 near Brooksville. According to FHP, the driver was traveling at 77 mph in a 70 mph zone, and the rear window tint was non-transparent. A traffic stop was initiated, and a second trooper arrived to assist.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

‘They were out here to die’: Trapped animals get relief 5 weeks after crews drained retention pond

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Workers at the Boot Ranch shopping center in Palm Harbor are breathing a sigh of relief after seeing a nearby retention pond filled with water once again. Melissa Murray and Jaden Maldonado were surprised to learn the large retention pond behind their workplace was home to dozens of turtles and at least three alligators. The two had a few wildlife sightings from time to time, but their neighbors became especially visible when construction workers began to drain the concrete pond in April.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Jackets are required, sir

Boating: The town's marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and cited him for his inability to produce the required number of life jackets for the people aboard. The officer explained the reason for the stop and delivered a warning for operating on plane in the slow-speed zone as well.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
