Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Christian wins Region 3A Track & Field titles

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sioux Falls Christian Boys and Girls swept their way to the team titles on Thursday, at the Region 3A Track & Field Meet in Lennox. The Charger Boys won the meet with 271 points, West Central was 2nd with 118. The Madison boys finished in 4th place with 99...

Madison girls golf finish 4th at Dakota XII golf meet Monday

The Madison girls finished 4th, behind Canton, Vermillion, and 1st place Sioux Falls Christian, at the Dakota XII golf meet on Monday. The Bulldogs had a team score of 388, six strokes behind 3rd place Canton, and 12 behind Vermillion. The Chargers ran away with the team championship with a score of 338.
MADISON, SD
Darleen Duffy

Darleen Ann Duffy, 92 a former Oldham area resident passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Avantara-Lake Norden. Darleen Ann Tunender was born February 9, 1930 at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. At 10 days old, she was adopted by John Sr and Rosella Tunender. She spent her early life on a farm near Tea. In 1942 the family moved to a farm southwest of Humboldt. Darleen graduated from Humboldt High School in 1948. She attended General Beadle College in Madison, earning a two year teaching degree. She moved to Oldham where she taught junior high classes for two years. During this time she met Louis Duffy, and they married on June 10, 1952 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. The couple raised their four sons while Louis worked on the family farm east of Oldham. They lived in Oldham until moving out to the farm in 1959. In 1998, they moved back into Oldham. Louis died on March 2, 2017. In August 2020 Darleen moved to an assisted living center in DeSmet, then one in Brookings. In April 2021 she moved to Avantara, Lake Norden.
OLDHAM, SD
DSU’s Delta Mu Delta inducts new members

The Dakota State University chapter of Delta Mu Delta inducted new members this spring. Delta Mu Delta is a National Honor Society for business students with a GPA of 3.20 or above. Students must have completed two years in the major at the end of the current school year. There were six students inducted this year – Marcus VandenBosch, Tate Schwader, Jacob Joachim, Courtney Menning, Caleb Schneider, and Madelin Smith.
MADISON, SD
David Erickson

David Erickson, 66, of Salem passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. A memorial mass will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet guests.
SALEM, SD
Patricia Winker

Patricia “Pat” Agnes (Wagner) Winker, age 78, of Howard, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home in Howard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Wednesday, at the church, with a recitation of the rosary and scripture service beginning at 6:30 PM.
HOWARD, SD
Dean Nighbert

Dean L. Nighbert, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Legacy Rehab House in Upland, CA. A memorial visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Olson Cemetery near Junius. Dean...
MADISON, SD
DANR announces funding for state environmental projects

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced last week that the Board of Water and Natural Resources had approved close to 99-million dollars in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The total included more than 73-million dollars in grants...
SALEM, SD
Madison City Commission holding special meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission is holding a special meeting Monday afternoon. The commission will approve an alcohol consumption permit for Rubi Robledo, and hold second reading of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance. Commissioners will also meet in executive session at the end of Monday’s meeting to discuss personnel.
MADISON, SD
City approves zoning change for assisted living project property

The Madison City Commission has approved a change in zoning for property to be used for an assisted living project. During a special meeting Monday, commissioners approved second reading of an ordinance amending the zoning for the property along the south Madison bypass from R-90 to R-20. City Administrator Jameson...
MADISON, SD
Madison Public Works crews continue to work on cleanup of flood debris from residences on the south…
MADISON, SD
Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigating mailbox vandalism reports

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of vandalism in the county. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that sometime during the night of Friday, May 20th or early morning hours of Saturday, May 21st, various mailboxes in the northeast area of Lake County were smashed. As of Monday afternoon, Walburg said that they have had about ten mailbox vandalisms reported. He said the area appears to be from 457th Avenue and 233rd Street north and east to 223rd Street to the county line.
LAKE COUNTY, SD

