May 24, 2022 - Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH), one of the largest home services companies in the U.S., announced Tuesday that it acquired Pinellas Comfort Systems as part of its expansion in the Tampa Bay region. SGH also owns and operates Performance Air and Paradise Air in Tampa Bay, and Elite Heating & Air in Sarasota. Pinellas Comfort Systems has served the area since 1957 and marks the 21st acquisition in the last 21 months for SGH, formally Horizon Group Holdings. Founded in 1987, SGH owns home service companies in 11 states from New England to Florida.

