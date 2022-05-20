ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

US House Judiciary Republicans: DOJ labeled dozens of parents as terrorist threats

By A.P. Dillon
nsjonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — U.S. House Judiciary Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) released a statement on May 11 indicating they had sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding his Oct. 2021 memorandum directing the targeting of parents by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)....

nsjonline.com

Comments / 5

Marlene Grimes
5d ago

it feels like we are at risk from terrorists and their thoughts emanating from our judicial system. what happened to school board meetings where input from parents and teachers was encouraging

Reply(1)
9
