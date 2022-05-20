Madison, Flandreau, and Lennox win Cornbelt games on Thursday

Darleen Ann Duffy, 92 a former Oldham area resident passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Avantara-Lake Norden. Darleen Ann Tunender was born February 9, 1930 at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. At 10 days old, she was adopted by John Sr and Rosella Tunender. She spent her early life on a farm near Tea. In 1942 the family moved to a farm southwest of Humboldt. Darleen graduated from Humboldt High School in 1948. She attended General Beadle College in Madison, earning a two year teaching degree. She moved to Oldham where she taught junior high classes for two years. During this time she met Louis Duffy, and they married on June 10, 1952 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. The couple raised their four sons while Louis worked on the family farm east of Oldham. They lived in Oldham until moving out to the farm in 1959. In 1998, they moved back into Oldham. Louis died on March 2, 2017. In August 2020 Darleen moved to an assisted living center in DeSmet, then one in Brookings. In April 2021 she moved to Avantara, Lake Norden.

