Madison, SD

Madison, Flandreau, and Lennox win Cornbelt games on Thursday

amazingmadison.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo games into the Cornbelt season, the Flandreau Cardinals have put up two double digit wins. The Cardinals downed Dell Rapids PBR 13-3 in...

www.amazingmadison.com

amazingmadison.com

Madison girls golf finish 4th at Dakota XII golf meet Monday

The Madison girls finished 4th, behind Canton, Vermillion, and 1st place Sioux Falls Christian, at the Dakota XII golf meet on Monday. The Bulldogs had a team score of 388, six strokes behind 3rd place Canton, and 12 behind Vermillion. The Chargers ran away with the team championship with a score of 338.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison baseball team defeats Groton and Sioux Valley; Advance to Class B State Baseball Tournament

The Madison High School baseball team defeated Groton and Sioux Valley on Sunday, to advance to the Class B State Baseball Tournament. Madison opened the Region 2B tournament on Sunday with a 14-4 win over Groton. Aspen Dahl, Mason Kennington, and Riley Kearin each drove in 3 runs for the Bulldogs. Dahl had a double and a pair of triples, and Carson Wolf stole 3 bases in the win. Mickale Dohrer tossed a complete game, giving up just one earned run on two hits.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Darleen Duffy

Darleen Ann Duffy, 92 a former Oldham area resident passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Avantara-Lake Norden. Darleen Ann Tunender was born February 9, 1930 at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. At 10 days old, she was adopted by John Sr and Rosella Tunender. She spent her early life on a farm near Tea. In 1942 the family moved to a farm southwest of Humboldt. Darleen graduated from Humboldt High School in 1948. She attended General Beadle College in Madison, earning a two year teaching degree. She moved to Oldham where she taught junior high classes for two years. During this time she met Louis Duffy, and they married on June 10, 1952 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. The couple raised their four sons while Louis worked on the family farm east of Oldham. They lived in Oldham until moving out to the farm in 1959. In 1998, they moved back into Oldham. Louis died on March 2, 2017. In August 2020 Darleen moved to an assisted living center in DeSmet, then one in Brookings. In April 2021 she moved to Avantara, Lake Norden.
OLDHAM, SD
amazingmadison.com

David Erickson

David Erickson, 66, of Salem passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. A memorial mass will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet guests.
SALEM, SD
Salem, SD
amazingmadison.com

DSU’s Delta Mu Delta inducts new members

The Dakota State University chapter of Delta Mu Delta inducted new members this spring. Delta Mu Delta is a National Honor Society for business students with a GPA of 3.20 or above. Students must have completed two years in the major at the end of the current school year. There were six students inducted this year – Marcus VandenBosch, Tate Schwader, Jacob Joachim, Courtney Menning, Caleb Schneider, and Madelin Smith.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Dean Nighbert

Dean L. Nighbert, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Legacy Rehab House in Upland, CA. A memorial visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Olson Cemetery near Junius. Dean...
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Career Workshops available this summer for Madison area teens

There will be a series of sessions this summer in Madison aimed at helping teenagers prepare for the world of work and eventually adulthood. The state Departments of Labor and Education are sponsoring the series of virtual and in-person workshops called “Passport to Adulting”. Lois Niedert with Madison’s Department of Labor Office, said that the sessions will cover a variety of areas.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission holding special meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission is holding a special meeting Monday afternoon. The commission will approve an alcohol consumption permit for Rubi Robledo, and hold second reading of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance. Commissioners will also meet in executive session at the end of Monday’s meeting to discuss personnel.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

City has reminders for residents as storm clean-up continues

As the clean-up from the May 12th storm continues in the City of Madison, the city’s Public Works Department has a few reminders for residents. Those with tree or storm debris left to be picked up by city crews are asked to separate it into tree debris and construction debris. Crews are picking up tree debris first and then will return to pick up construction debris. All items for pick-up must be placed on the city boulevard. Crews will not pick up items not related to the storm. Debris also should not be put in the city’s blue garbage carts.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

City approves zoning change for assisted living project property

The Madison City Commission has approved a change in zoning for property to be used for an assisted living project. During a special meeting Monday, commissioners approved second reading of an ordinance amending the zoning for the property along the south Madison bypass from R-90 to R-20. City Administrator Jameson...
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Public Works crews continue to work on cleanup of flood debris from residences on the south…
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

DANR announces funding for state environmental projects

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced last week that the Board of Water and Natural Resources had approved close to 99-million dollars in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The total included more than 73-million dollars in grants...
SALEM, SD

