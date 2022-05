SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a series of car break-ins at a parking lot on the Missouri State campus. Thieves hit more than 16 vehicles at 921 E. Bear Boulevard on May 19. SPD says not all of the cars were damaged or had things stolen. Some of those cars were left unlocked and had items stolen. Other vehicles had nothing stolen but were damaged due to the break-ins.

