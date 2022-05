Plump sweet berries and red juice running down little chins mark a sure sign of summer around the bend. Ever since I was a little girl, strawberries ranked at the top of the list for all of us. I’ll never forget my Dad’s “Mmm” as he thought of that first serving of chopped, sweetened strawberries ladled over a fresh chocolate cake. Sometimes for an extra treat, we filled our six-quart ice cream freezer and cranked homemade ice cream to go with it.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO