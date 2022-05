Computing hardware brand Zotac has unveiled the VR GO 4.0, its 4th generation of portable VR gaming PCs built into a backpack at Computex 2022. To clarify, the entire PC itself is the backpack, so you won't have any additional space to pack snacks or stash your wallet, but Zotac does mention that it has some room to expand if you wanted to make some upgrades, though this appears to be restricted to memory and storage.

