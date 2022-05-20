ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Def Leppard’s New Single ‘Fire It Up’

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
 5 days ago
Def Leppard have released "Fire It Up," the next song from their new album, Diamond Star Halos, which will arrive on May 27. "Fire It Up" is the third single to be released from the upcoming LP, following "Kick" and "Take What You Want." On May 26, the day...

