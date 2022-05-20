Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank support vehicles into Ukraine

R ussian forces will be back with Terminator tanks as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has deployed a company of its BMPT Terminator vehicles to Donbas to fight in the Ukraine invasion . The development coincides with Russia expanding its forces amid heavy losses alongside the Kremlin firing military commanders who have performed poorly.

"Thank God! We've got Terminators!" said pro-Kremlin journalist Aleksander Sladkov on a Russian Telegram channel. "Maybe they'll have technical faults, and maybe their use will only become clear in practice, but this is progress!"

The company's deployment was confirmed by Russian media.

"Together with tank platoons, BMPTs [nicknamed Terminator] are involved in the fire destruction of Ukrainian positions, armored vehicles, and crews of anti-tank missile systems," a military source told Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The Terminators were observed in a series of videos recorded in Donbas, according to the Times of London . The vehicles are typically armed with four anti-tank missile launchers, two 30mm cannons, two grenade launchers, and one machine gun. The vehicles are used to support tank developments and are designed specifically for urban combat. They were previously used by Russia in Syria.

Russia has lost a third of the ground forces dedicated to the invasion, according to recent reports . These losses have also led Russian President Vladimir Putin to fire multiple military commanders who have "performed poorly."

Ukraine continues to fight back with the support of the West. The Senate approved a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill on Thursday, sending it straight to the president for his signature.