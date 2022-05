Los Angeles County’s health director voiced concern again Wednesday about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at schools, mirroring similar increases in the community at large. According to the Department of Public Health, there were 5,918 positive cases at county schools ruing the week ending May 15 — 4,723 among students and 1,195 among staff. One month earlier, during the week ending April 17, there were 2,742 positive cases at schools, with 2,159 among students and 583 among staff.

