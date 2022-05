Illinois health officials have received reports of nine children with potential cases of severe hepatitis — up from three last month. The children are among about 180 cases nationwide, over the past seven months, under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, five cases were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state, one was in central Illinois and one was in southern Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO