BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police are searching for a man seen hanging out of a car with a gun. He may be connected to a massive bar fight that broke out early last week. On May 15, officers were called to "what was described as 200 people" brawling outside McCloud’s Grill House around 1 a.m., according to authorities. The fight reportedly escalated to the point where gunshots were fired.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO