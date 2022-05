As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, May 23:. On 05-16-2022 a deputy was assigned to investigate a violation of a court order. It is ordered by the court that the suspect, a Gleason-area man, 49, is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s employer. The investigation revealed that the suspect did contact the victim’s employer and give him a hard time about employing the victim. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was booked in for violating the court order.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO