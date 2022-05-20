Everything We Know About Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias

As one of Canada’s best Black-led series, The Porter is an apt portrayal of complex characters fighting circumstances beyond their control. Set during the roaring 1920s, it was a time of great economic strides, overshadowed by the racism, classism and colorism experienced by Black train porters. The iconic Alfre Woodard is one of the executive producers and stars as Fay Robinson, the veteran matriarch of the only brothel in St. Antoine, Montreal, Quebec. Fierce, sagacious and vulnerable all at once, she brings enviable energy to the somber tone of the show. In one scene, Fay sets the record straight for those who underestimate her by declaring, “Whores got brains, too!” Moments like this remind us why we stan Auntie Alfre’s trademark moxie.
