BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - For the second day in a row, Florida troopers arrested a human smuggling suspect during a traffic stop in Hernando County. On Tuesday, a trooper a white Nissan Pathfinder heading south on Interstate 75 near Brooksville. According to FHP, the driver was traveling at 77 mph in a 70 mph zone, and the rear window tint was non-transparent. A traffic stop was initiated, and a second trooper arrived to assist.

23 HOURS AGO