ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning could be early enrollee

By Keegan Pope about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TlfE_0fklAFXw00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

More than six months remain until Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning officially signs with the school of his choosing. But according to a recent story from DawgNation, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect has the opportunity to be an early enrollee wherever he attends.

Allowing students to graduate in December and be eligible to enroll for the spring semester hasn’t been possible at Newman previously. But Manning reportedly has the course flexibility and enough required credits to do that. Should he choose to do so, Manning would be following an ever-growing trend of elite prospects skipping the spring semester of their senior year and get on a college campus for spring practice.

That’s especially true with high-level quarterbacks. Of the top 13 quarterbacks in the 2022 On3 Consensus rankings, all 13 graduated from high school early and enrolled as their respective schools in January. Whether Manning follows suit remains to be seen. He also plays basketball for Isidore Newman in the winter and runs track in the spring.

Manning’s father, Cooper, has stressed the importance of Arch having a normal life outside of football on numerous occasions and not getting away from being a kid.

“At the same time, I think he wants, like anybody, to make great friends and have a great experience in college,” Cooper Manning said. “There’s a lot of time outside of the locker room and you want to have a balance and enjoy yourself.”

The benefit of getting on campus early to go through winter workouts and spring practices with his future team. Learning the offense a semester early helps Manning’s chances to start during his true freshman season. That is an opportunity Manning might not be able to pass up. Manning has given no timeline for his commitment. But he is expected to take official visits as early as this summer. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Texas and Georgia have opened a sizable lead over Alabama in the race for Manning.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote the following scouting summary for Arch Manning:

Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays. An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career. Entering his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.

Comments / 8

Maxine Robinson
4d ago

I wish he would hurry up and commit. There are a lot of us that are tired of hearing about him nonstop. Jeez give us a break already!

Reply
6
Robert Landau
5d ago

Who really cares? It’s a long way to prove himself in college and pro 🏈

Reply
10
Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Manning
The Spun

2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022. According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Growing Criticism Of Nick Saban

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been the target of a lot of criticism over the last week. In an interview last week, Saban openly went after both Texas A&M and Jackon State, claiming that both programs paid players to commit to their respective programs. Saban even went as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The SEC Could Reportedly Host Its Own College Football Playoff

The SEC is reportedly considering something massive that would change the college football landscape in a big way. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the SEC could stage its own College Football Playoff. It's apparently on the table as spring meetings are about to get underway. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dawgnation#Arch
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts No. 1 Game Of 2022 Season

The 2022 college football schedule is full of must-see matchups. With so many epic showdowns, it's difficult to pick one that stands out above the pack. Yet given recent events, the top choice might not be too shocking. Brandon Marcello picked his 10 most-anticipated matchups for the upcoming season on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Justin Thomas’ savage shot at Jimbo Fisher after winning PGA Championship

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship in thrilling fashion after coming back from seven strokes down to win the title in a three-hole playoff, outlasting Will Zalatoris. Thomas sank some incredible shots to win the PGA, but his impressive shot-making wasn’t finished after the tournament. An alumnus of Alabama, Thomas clearly has been following the recent drama in college football surrounding Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
GOLF
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

5-star recruit cancels Ohio State visit

Ohio State will not get another official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the best players in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle. Young announced that he won't take a fifth visit to Columbus, but that doesn't mean the Florida-based 5-star player isn't still considering the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy