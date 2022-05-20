Report: Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning could be early enrollee

(Chad Simmons/On3)

More than six months remain until Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning officially signs with the school of his choosing. But according to a recent story from DawgNation, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect has the opportunity to be an early enrollee wherever he attends.

Allowing students to graduate in December and be eligible to enroll for the spring semester hasn’t been possible at Newman previously. But Manning reportedly has the course flexibility and enough required credits to do that. Should he choose to do so, Manning would be following an ever-growing trend of elite prospects skipping the spring semester of their senior year and get on a college campus for spring practice.

That’s especially true with high-level quarterbacks. Of the top 13 quarterbacks in the 2022 On3 Consensus rankings, all 13 graduated from high school early and enrolled as their respective schools in January. Whether Manning follows suit remains to be seen. He also plays basketball for Isidore Newman in the winter and runs track in the spring.

Manning’s father, Cooper, has stressed the importance of Arch having a normal life outside of football on numerous occasions and not getting away from being a kid.

“At the same time, I think he wants, like anybody, to make great friends and have a great experience in college,” Cooper Manning said. “There’s a lot of time outside of the locker room and you want to have a balance and enjoy yourself.”

The benefit of getting on campus early to go through winter workouts and spring practices with his future team. Learning the offense a semester early helps Manning’s chances to start during his true freshman season. That is an opportunity Manning might not be able to pass up. Manning has given no timeline for his commitment. But he is expected to take official visits as early as this summer. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Texas and Georgia have opened a sizable lead over Alabama in the race for Manning.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote the following scouting summary for Arch Manning:

Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays. An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career. Entering his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.