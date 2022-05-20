Chase suspect in stolen SUV crashes into innocent driver in NW Harris County, authorities say

A chase that started in Montgomery County ended when the suspect crashed into a driver who had nothing to do with it in Harris County.

It all started shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, when deputies tried to stop the suspect, who was in an SUV. Instead, the man behind the wheel drove off and led them on a chase.

Once the chase entered Harris County, the suspect collided with a car that had three people inside at the corner of FM 1960 and Cypress Station, authorities said.

The people in the car were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but they are expected to be OK.

Officials in Montgomery County told ABC13 the SUV the suspect was driving had just been stolen, but they didn't know that at the time.

The suspect is in custody. He faces felony charges.