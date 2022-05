Some people will do anything to make money and it doesn't matter how low they have to go to get it. Be aware where your money is going. Last week the Buffalo Bills, Sabres, and Bandits made a statement and showed support to the victims of the Buffalo shooting on Jefferson Ave and their families. They showed up with flowers and served food to the community. While they were doing it, they were wearing black shirts that simply had the words "Choose Love" written on them above the Buffalo Bills logo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO