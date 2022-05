SCOTTSBLUFF - A man wanted in the shooting death of a woman in Scottsbluff Tuesday remains on the run. The suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, 39, and considered a relative to the victim, was last seen at a Walmart in Cheyenne, Wyo. at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when authorities were dispatched to 580 Livingston Ave. for a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Saunders was able to elude authorities and has not been located.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO