Packers quarterback coach: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps' at offseason workouts

Patrick McDermott via Getty Images.

While the Green Bay Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, they also brought back a familiar face for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers hired Tom Clements as the team’s new quarterback coach. Clements previously coached in Green Bay from 2006-2016, serving as the Packers offensive coordinator from 2012-2014.

Last offseason, Rodgers had an uncertain future with the Packers and he was not participating in offseason workouts. While he now has a new contract extension in hand, Rodgers is still not participating in team activities as of now. But that isn’t concerning in any way to Clements.

“Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of year,” Clements said, via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “Obviously, it’d be nice to have him here, but he’s seen these things a thousand times and he’ll be ready to go when training camps start.

“He’s just at a different stage of his career now where he’s taking care of himself and working on what he thinks he needs to work on physically. And he looked good when I saw him, so he’ll be ready to go.”

Rodgers has won two consecutive MVP awards, and has led the Packers to 13 wins in each of the previous three seasons. Last year, he threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rodgers will have some new faces in the Packers receiver room

It will be nearly impossible to fully replace the production that the Packers are losing after trading Adams away. But the team made some moves in the offseason to try. Christian Watson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is expected to play a prominent role out of the gate alongside Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, and others. The Packers also added Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft.

While it would be nice for Rodgers to be getting comfortable with these rookie Packers wideouts, Clements believes that will be plenty of time to do so once training camp opens.

“I think it’s best for them to learn what’s going on so they’re ready to go in training camp,” Clements said. “Because this time of year, they’re learning, making mistakes, learning from their mistakes, so hopefully when training camp comes they’re ready to do their best, and I think that they’ll be enough time at that time for Aaron to work with them.”